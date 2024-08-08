ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STKS. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,743. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,962.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 19,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

