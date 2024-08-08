ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.920-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.05. 542,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,157. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

