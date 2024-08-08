O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.9% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $17.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,126.60. 125,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,044.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,055.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

