Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE OR traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.43. 9,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.73. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current year.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

