Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.77-7.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.38. 26,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

