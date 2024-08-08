Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. 209,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,451. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

