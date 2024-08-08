Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 836,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 797,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

