PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.72. 148,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,076. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.