PACCAR (PCAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2024 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2024 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2024 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/26/2024 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,213. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 44.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.