Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

PAAS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 6,790,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

