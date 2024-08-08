Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,162,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 986,136 shares.The stock last traded at $43.60 and had previously closed at $42.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa Johns International

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa Johns International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.