Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.36. 185,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

