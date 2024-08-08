Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.30. 3,244,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,129. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.63, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,950,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

