Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferguson by 589.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after buying an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.88. 194,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,911. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average of $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. Ferguson’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

