Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,728 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.