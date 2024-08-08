Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,153. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

