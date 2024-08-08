Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 340 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,268,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $86,218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Grid by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 131,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.4939 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.