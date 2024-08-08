Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 341 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,868,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.88. 103,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,463. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.