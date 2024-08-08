Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 429 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

