Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 8,751 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 159,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

