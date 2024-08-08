Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.53. 116,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

