Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after acquiring an additional 983,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 23,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $29.27.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

