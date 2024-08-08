Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. 279,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

