Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PGR traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.78. 131,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $124.06 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.