Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 126.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $825.00.

HSBC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 403,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,843. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

