Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 6,779 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.6 %

DLTR traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 109,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $151.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.