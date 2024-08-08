Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 952 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,529,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $334.04. 49,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $339.40. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

