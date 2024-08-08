Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 1,875,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503,441. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

