Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. 91,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,917. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

