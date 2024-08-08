Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 946 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,514,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $241.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.55. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

