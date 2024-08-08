Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.300-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 billion-$20.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.6 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.30-27.00 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $50.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $562.79. The stock had a trading volume of 272,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,232. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.15 and its 200 day moving average is $530.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $594.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.