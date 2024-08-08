Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.300-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 billion-$20.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.6 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.30-27.00 EPS.
NYSE PH traded up $50.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $562.79. The stock had a trading volume of 272,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,232. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.15 and its 200 day moving average is $530.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
