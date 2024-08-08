Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,234.50 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $319,234.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,990,558 shares in the company, valued at $489,584,250.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.