Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $319,234.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $319,234.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,990,558 shares in the company, valued at $489,584,250.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.