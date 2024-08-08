Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 3.2 %

PAYO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,888. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.