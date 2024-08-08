PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Up 1.6%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.84). Approximately 197,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 62,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.82. The company has a market capitalization of £47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,091.67 and a beta of 0.82.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

See Also

