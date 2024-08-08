Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones Sells 15,271 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,057,516.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,746,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEGA opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

