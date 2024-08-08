Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,396,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,741. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Permian Resources by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

