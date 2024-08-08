Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.80 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.39 ($0.18). 2,542,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,318,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.92 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

