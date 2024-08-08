PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Plans $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PetroTal Stock Performance
PetroTal stock traded up GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 40.19 ($0.51). 358,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £367.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.98. PetroTal has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.65).
About PetroTal
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.