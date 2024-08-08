PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Plans $0.02 Dividend

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PetroTal stock traded up GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 40.19 ($0.51). 358,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of £367.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.98. PetroTal has a 52 week low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 51 ($0.65).

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

