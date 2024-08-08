PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PHX Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE PHX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,142. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

