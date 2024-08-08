Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.09

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 273244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

