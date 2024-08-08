Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 21,537 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,790,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MIO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 13,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,001. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

