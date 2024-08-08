Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 21,537 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,790,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $62,036.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,862 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $293,122.98.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,791 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $42,952.03.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,399 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,332.54.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
MIO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 13,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,001. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 62.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.
Further Reading
