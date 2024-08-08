Piper Sandler Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $12.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ABR opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

