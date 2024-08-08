Piper Sandler Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,714 shares of company stock valued at $358,714. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,937,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

