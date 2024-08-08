Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,163.08

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.30 million and $63,163.08 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

