PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
Shares of MYPS stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PLAYSTUDIOS
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.