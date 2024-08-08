PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

