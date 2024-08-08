Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 118,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,407. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.