Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.94

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 12239901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
