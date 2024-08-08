Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Trading Down 1.0 %

Polaris stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Polaris has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,363,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.