Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 3,903,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,181. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Porch Group

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.