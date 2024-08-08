Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 75,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,931. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

